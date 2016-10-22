Nostalgia: Louth Old Boys Juniors (1972)

Mike Pheby sent in this picture of Louth Old Boys Juniors after the formation of the under 14s league in 1972.

Mike was the founder and organiser, along with Brian Damms and Geordie Dunn.

Pictured, back row, from left, is Phil Johnson, Tim Pheby, Richard Bacon, Chris Able, Paul Baron and Martin Norman. Front row: David Smith, Marcus Baron, Paul Pheby, Chris Tongue, Johnny Able, Gerry Tuxworth and Geordie Dunn, standing.

This photo brought back fond memories for Mike and he wondered if any of the players still kept in touch? Email your memories to chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.