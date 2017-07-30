Nostalgia: Louth pupils raise cash for Quiet Area

In 1998, pupils from Lacey Gardens Primary School in Louth were helping to raise money in order for them to be able to have a Quiet Area created.

This project was set to be made up outside, and away from the hustle and bustle of the main school playground.

Lacey Garden pupils helped to raise funds.

Pictured are: Jennifer Cosgrove, Jessica Towl, Philippa Bassett, Tammy Milson, Jodie Bullivant and Rochelle Clare.