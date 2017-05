The Louth Hospital Singers raised a total of £80 in 1998 for taking some time out from belting out their usual tunes and turned to coffee in order to raise funds for a good cause.

The money went to the Spire Hospital Radio equipment fund.

To raise the money the ladies pictured held a coffee morning in Louth Methodist Church.

Pictured enjoying a cuppa are (l-r): Enid Rawlings, Sue Bannister, Christine Ruffell-Ward and Kathleen Grice.