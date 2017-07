Have your say

The James Street Family Practice in Louth received a welcome boost in 1998 for their spirometer appeal.

This was all thanks to 12-year-old Thomas Hodgkinson. £114 which raised after Thomas did a sponsored headshave.

The money was set to be used to buy spirometers to help asthma sufferers.

Dr Andrew Mowatt gratefully received the cheque from Thomas at the surgery in Louth.