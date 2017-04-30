Nostalgia: Louth students get taste of the real world

Monks’ Dyke School Year 11 students had a taste of the real world in 1998 when an interview day was held at the school.

Many local establishments and businesses kindly volunteered their services.

Station officer Robert Hoffman put these students through their paces, with a view to them becoming firemen.

They had to undertake a maths test, vocabularly test, dictation and problem solving exercises.

Taking part in some of the tests was Ben John, Daniel Porter, Andrew Pendegrass and Brian Fitzpatrick.