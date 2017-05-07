Nostalgia: Louth theatre set to host its annual musical

Louth Playgoers’ annual musical is one like no others and always an event many look forward to - and this year’s production is no exception.

Following last years sell out performances of ‘Sister Act’, this year the actors are taking on one of the top productions of all time, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

JCS is a timeless work set against the backdrop of the universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Shows will be running at the riverhead theatre in Victoria Road, Louth from Wednesday, May 17, until Saturday, May 27. (no performance is taking place on Sunday, May 21).

Tickets are: £12 and £6 (under 18s). Please call the box office on: 01507 600350 (between 10am-1pm).

Or you can buy tickets online via: www.louthplaygoers.com.