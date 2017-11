Steve Mansfield from Fotherby has sent us this fantastic old photograph of a walking event, starting off from Louth town centre, heading to Grimsby.

This picture was taken in 1910.

Mr Mansfield has shared this photograph with us, hoping it might give a few local

people some nice memories to look back

on.

It is certainly interesting to see how the

town centre used to look - compared to

how it appears now.