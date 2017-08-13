Nostalgia: Mablethorpe domino league presentation evening

The Mablethorpe and District Domino League held their annual presentation evening and this photograph was taken from their 1998 event.
Just one of the photos from the night , (above) shows the winner of the league’s wooden spoon, which was awarded to the Eagle Hotel B team.
This was presented to them by the Mayor of the town, who at the time was, Councillor Bud Shields.
Email your old photos to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk .
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.