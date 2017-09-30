Nostalgia: Mayor of Louth dishes out the dosh

In 1998, the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Eileen Ballard dished out a whole host of good wishes to a number of local causes at the Town Hall.

A number of cheques were also presented from the mayor’s charity fund.

Among the recipients were Louth Hospital League of Friends, Louth Cadets, Spire Hospital Radio, the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Louth Choral Society and many more.

