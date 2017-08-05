Nostalgia: National award for Poacher Guide

Have your say

In 1998, The Lincolnshire Poacher County Guide won a national award in only its first year of publication from the British Resorts Association.

The guide produced by East Lindsey District Council as part of on-going tourism developments in the inland district, took the title of highly commended.

Pictured was the then Mayor of Louth, Councillor David Kaye, and chair of tourism, Michael Clark.

They presented a goody bag to David Mills,13, of Holton le Clay who won a colouring competition.