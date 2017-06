Football mad kids in Louth got a treat in 1998, a new football kit. Louth Roofing turned up to their football in the community session, that was held at Cordeaux School.

The youngsters aged between 6-10, met at the school every week and were thrilled with their new strip.

Pictured are Louth Roofing partners Tom Dixon and Nigel Towse, handing over the new kit to coach Ian Towse and assistant coach Simon Aldrich, helped by William Pocklington, Scott Short and William Pridgeon.