Nostalgia: New medical practice opens in Louth

A new GP practice in Louth’s James Street was officially opened by Bridget Cracroft-Eley, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, in 1998.

Invited guests at the opening included the Mayor of Louth, Eileen Ballard, the surgery’s oldest patient, Maud Gibbons, and the first baby born under the care of the practice, Alice Brant.

Pictured in the photograph above is the Lord Lieutenant Bridget Cracroft-Eley, Dr Simon Topham, Dr Andrew Mowatt, Dr Ian Campbell, Dr Lawrence Pike, Maud Gibbons, Kate Brant with baby Alice and the girls who presented flowers to Mrs Cracoft-Eley.