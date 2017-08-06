Nostalgia: North Somercotes artist showed off work in Cathedral

A North Somercotes artist in 1998 presented a painting entitled ‘The Crucifixtion’ and
a cheque for £100 to the Bishop of Lincoln.
Allan Mapstone’s painting was set to be shown in the Treasury of Lincoln Cathedral.
Artist Allan Mapstone is pictured outside Holy Trinty Church presenting a cheque
and a painting to the Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev’d Hardy.
Also pictured are Rev’d Stephen Holdaway and Rev’d Diane Williams.
Email your old pictures to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.