Nostalgia: Plant sale success in Saltfleetby for church funds

Members of St Peter’s joint churches in Saltfleetby held a plant sale in order to raise funds for all of the buildings.

This photograph was taken in 1998.

Pictured are: Nancy Robinson, Evelyn Vickers, Brian Farrey and Jack Crossfield.

The event raised £294 and the organisers at the time thanked everyone who went along to their event and helped them to raise such a fantastic amount.

