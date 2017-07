In 1998, Polish students Alexandra Szewczyk (17) and Eva Kozber (18) were in Louth for two weeks, courtesy of Alford and Mablethorpe Rotary Club.

This was the first time the rotary club had brought over Polish students.

And they then had hopes of forming an exchange programme in the future.

The girls are pictured with Mayor of Louth at the time Eileen Ballard.

