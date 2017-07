A meeting held at the Brackenborough Arms Hotel in Louth in 1998 helped to promote the Prince’s Youth Business Trust.

Helping out to spread the word was the Lincolnshire branch chairman, Arthur Tindall, and Heather Darley of The Joypad.

Also there was Louth Midland Bank manager Howard Geen and the Trust’s Lincolnshire business support manager at the time, Keith Jones.

Email your pics to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.