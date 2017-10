Year 2 pupils from St Michael’s School had been busy getting to grips with litter in 1998.

This work was in aid of National Spring Clean Campaign the pupils collected litter along Monks Dyke Road.

The pupils were joined in their litter crusade with classroom support staff member Emma Murray.

Are you able to tell us the names of the pupils in this picture?

Email your memories to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.