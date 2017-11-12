Nostalgia: Saltfleetby in good books with Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors praised Saltfleetby C of E Primary School in 1998.

Just one of the parts of school life that Saltfleetby were proud of was the Saltfleetby CofE School’s football team.

Pictured is: David Mountain, Barney Tipping, Tony Harman, Craig Humberston, Tristan Ellis, Terence Wass, Adam Beasley, Chris Beasley, Cy Bloodworth and Jason Hilll.

They are pictured with headteacher Lucy Robbins and junior class teacher Sue Peters.