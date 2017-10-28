Nostalgia: Silent pupils in Louth raise £500

These youngsters from the two reception classes at Kidgate Primary School raised £500 in 1998.
The money was raised to go towards some new picture books for the youngsters.
To be able to raise the cash, the pupils held a sponsored silence read.
Shortly after, parents were invited along to the school to see the wonderful books that the money had bought.
Pictured is just some of the participating pupils with the new books.
