Nostalgia: Sixth formers in Louth show off their business pedigree

Sixth form pupils at Cordeaux School in Louth had some business success in 1998 when they set up their own company.

Pupils designed and created board games, raising money to mark the school’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Due to the enthusiasm of the pupils, the product ended up selling out.

Pictured are Rebecca Farmery, Chantelle Greenfield, Damien Pask, Christopher Dzialowski, Jennifer Lock, Nicci Staples and Tony Wilson-Hall.

Not pictured were fellow team members David Lacey and Heather Burton.