Pictured is the Summer magic of ‘74’ at the KEVIS (King Edward VI Grammar School) in Louth reunion match that was held in 1998.

Team members pictured are: Rob Jaines, Linton Vickers, Stephen Gladwin, Stephen Ledger, Nigel Doe, Andrew Fisher, Robert Foster, Stephen Gillian, Richard Chuimento, Chris Kerridge, Chris Monk and sub, Tom Doe.

