Mablethorpe County Primary School played host to the Adidas Predator football tournament in 1998.

But tournament was sadly too much for the team as Wainfleet ended up bagging the cup.

Pictured at the time waiting for their game to start was: Ashley Perkins, Gary King, Ashley Kelham, Daniel Hopton, Nathan Nicolson, Mark Theobald.

Back row: Karl Silk, Ricky Allen, James Wooster and coach Paul Robarts.