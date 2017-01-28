Nostalgia: Youngsters in Louth receive new sweatshirts

The Beach Bar in Sutton on Sea raised £300 in 1998 following a Christmas raffle - muchto the delight of local football youngsters.

Ray Denman, bar manager was pleased to be able to present the Sutton junior U14 football team with the new sweatshirts.

The team recently moved from Mablethorpe playing fields to Sutton on Sea fields. Pictured was: Jed Roberts, manager of the team, with coach Steve Wood, fund raiser Karen Turner, treasurer Hazel Wood, secretary Jackie Roberts and helper Emma Roberts. Front row: Mark Wood, Michael Wood, team captain Lee Roberts, Stuart Prince, Ashley Turner and Matthew Olgard.