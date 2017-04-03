NSPCC speaks out after Woodhall Spa man is jailed over child porn and attempted grooming

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has spoken out following the imprisonment of Jacob Benet Cook, from Woodhall Spa, after he was convicted for child porn offences and the attempted sexual abuse of a child.

Following Cook’s sentencing last week, an NSPCC spokesman said: “Cook is now rightly behind bars and we hope he receives treatment as part of his sentence to ensure no child is at risk when he is released.

“By downloading images of child abuse he has helped to fuel demand for materials which depict vulnerable children suffering appallingly.

“Each one is a crime scene and each victim will need support to help rebuild their lives.”

The spokesman added: “Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.”