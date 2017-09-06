NSPCC volunteers ready for start of term after reaching record number of pupils in Lincolnshire

The NSPCC taught a record total of more than 20,000 Lincolnshire pupils in a single year how to keep themselves safe, new figures reveal – as staff and volunteers prepare for the new term.

The charity’s pioneering ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ programme visited 103 primary schools across the county during the 2016/17 academic year, reaching 20,807 pupils.

And NSPCC Schools Service staff and volunteers are ready to continue their vital work as pupils return this week.

But the charity needs more volunteers in Lincolnshire to help reach more children than ever.

‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ teaches children aged five to 11 how to recognise sexual, emotional and physical abuse, and who they can talk to about concerns.

The programme consists of separately tailored assemblies - one for Early Years and Key Stage 1 and another for Key Stage 2 pupils - followed by a one hour classroom workshop for children in years 5 and 6.

With the help of NSPCC mascot Buddy, the child-friendly, interactive assemblies and workshops help children:

• understand abuse in all its forms and recognise the signs of abuse

• know how to protect themselves from all forms of abuse

• know how to get help, and the sources of help available to them, including the Childline service.

NSPCC Schools Service Area Co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, Sara Parker, said: “’Speak Out. Stay Safe’ is spreading an important message in a lively, interactive and memorable way, while also helping children feel empowered to talk to a trusted adult or Childline.

“We are delighted to have reached so many children in Lincolnshire last year and we are looking forward to going back into schools over the coming months.

“But we rely on the help of volunteers to deliver this programme so I would urge anyone interested in getting involved to contact us.”

To become an NSPCC Schools Service volunteer or to find out more, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do, email Sara Parker on sara.parker@nspcc.org.uk or call her on 07815 764195.