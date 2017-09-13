On our bikes - on Cycle to Work Day

Today, Wednesday September 13, is Cycle to Work Day, which encourages adults across the UK to get on their bike and give cycle commuting a go for one day.

Organisers say it’s an easy way to boost your health and fitness, improve your wellbeing and show some love to the environment.

This year is the event’s fifth anniversary, so even if you missed getting on your bike this time round, you have another year to get up to speed for the next one - because cycling is a year-round activity.