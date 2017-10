The Mayor of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe, Councillor Tony Mee held his official Civc Service on Sunday.

Various dignitaries were in attendance from as far away as Wisbech, Grantham and Bourne.

The event also saw an appearance from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire.

Mayor Mee would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along on the day to support him.