Ofsted boost for nursery since its last inspection

A village nursery has received a major boost after being graded ‘good’ in a recent Ofsted inspection - just six months after the nursery was told that it ‘required improvement’.

The latest Ofsted report for the Rainbow Corner Day Nursery, in Holton le Clay, was published earlier this month, following an inspection in July.

The report praised the improvements made since the previous inspection in December, and said that staff had improved progress checks and information-gathering.

Other positives included the dedication and enthusiasm of the manager, and the experience, teamwork and vision of staff.

The behaviour and development of the children, and the feedback provided to parents, was also commended.