Ofsted joy for Grainthorpe Primary School

Grainthorpe Primary School is celebrating after Ofsted recently determined that the school continues to be ‘good’.

In a report released last week, following a ‘short inspection’ in November, Ofsted found that new headteacher Jennie Morris has led the school ‘purposefully’ and has demonstrated ‘determined leadership’ since her arrival.

It was noted that the staff share high expectations and provide ‘good quality education’ to all pupils, and that leaders provide a nurturing, caring, and vibrant environment for learning.

Headteacher Mrs Morris told the Leader: “We are delighted with our Ofsted feedback and whilst pleased to have our areas of good practice acknowledged, we are committed to working even harder within our school community.

“We want to continue developing the best possible provision and outcomes for the children attending our great village school.”

She continued: “Ofsted found that the school had effectively addressed the areas for improvement at the previous inspection and that safeguarding is effective.

“It also recognised that as part of the Fenland Federation of schools, Grainthorpe had been strengthened by working in partnership with their family of schools.”

Chair of Governors, Marilyn Bell, added: “This is fantastic feedback for Grainthorpe Primary School and shows the real benefits of small schools working together to provide quality educational provision based within local communities”

Visit: www.fenlands federation.co.uk to read the full Ofsted report.