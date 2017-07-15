Ofsted ‘outstanding’ for Saltfleet Nursery

The Treasure Chest Day Nursery in Salfleet is ‘delighted’ to have received an ‘uutstanding’ grade in their recent Ofsted inspection - improving their previous ‘Good’ report.

The day nursery, which has 40 children on its roll as well as a further ten afterschool, was praised in the report for the individualised teaching methods and the fantastic staff relationships with parents.

The inspection was carried out at the nursery in June.

Ann Orwin, Treasure Chest Day Nursery’s owner, was ‘delighted’ with the inspection result.

“I am overjoyed and delighted we have been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in our recent inspection,” Ann said.

“This has confirmed and acknowledged the hard work and dedication that my staff and I give to making Treasure Chest such a special place.”

The report also recognised the nursery for its good support in helping children with special educational needs make progress in their work.

It also said that the manager is highly effective and passionate about the nursery, adding that she and her staff demonstrate an excellent commitment to their role and have high expections for the nursery and the children who attend.

The Ofsted report also stated that the children are making rapid progress and are working within and beyond the typical levels of development.

To mark the special Ofsted rating, staff and pupils held a balloon release, with each balloon having a child’s name on it.

Ms Orwin added: “I would like to thank all my parents/carers, past and present and new for their continued support.”

The day nursery provides ‘wrap around care’ for children agred between three months to 11-years-old.

For further information, about Treasure Chest Day Nursery, give them a call on: 01507 339361 or 07732 164115.