Olly Murs set to rock Rasen

Following on from Jess Glynne’s fantastic performance last year to a record-breaking crowd, The Jockey Club Live and Market Rasen Racecourse are proud to announce the Troublemaker himself, Olly Murs, will headline on June 2, 2017 at Ladies Day, the first of two music events happening over the summer.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, December 2, at www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 9am on Wednesday, November 30.

‘Its going to be amazing to have Olly Murs come to Lincolnshire,” said Nadia Gollings, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse,

“I know he is used to arenas but his heart will skip a beat when he sees the size of the crowd at Market Rasen!’

Tickets start at £30 for adults, with limited tickets for under 18s at £20.

Since Olly shot to fame on ‘X Factor’ in 2009, he has crafted four multi-platinum albums and produced four number 1 singles with total record sales exceeding 10 million.

His latest studio album ’24 HRS’ was released earlier this month and became his fourth consecutive LP to reach the top spot on the UK charts, becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor.

A formidable performer, he has sold out arena tours across the UK and cemented himself as one of Britain’s very best live acts.

‘I’m really looking forward to playing Market Rasen Racecourse next summer,” said Olly Murs.

“It’ll be one of the first chances I’ll get to play tracks from 24 HRS in the sunshine so will be a special show to share with my fans.

“I love a day out at the races too so can’t wait to get in the crowd during the day to place a cheeky bet.”

Alongside a show-stopping headlining performance, the action kicks off earlier in the day with a seven race card

The Jockey Club Live is leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses.

The events are renowned for combining a fun filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf

Having welcomed more than 200,000 fans of live music to their events in 2016, this year is set to continue the incredible success.

In addition to Market Rasen, The Jockey Club Live will be hosting live concerts across Newmarket, Sandown Park, Wincanton, Aintree, Haydock Park, Epsom Downs and Carlisle racecourses next summer.