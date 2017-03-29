Open day for seniors at the ‘Honeysuckle Club’ in Grimoldby

A social group for seniors will hold an open day on Tuesday (April 4), and everyone is welcome to go along, meet members, and enjoy a delicious cream tea.

The Honeysuckle Club aims to promote friendship, fun and learning, especially for those who live alone and the less able members of the local community. Meetings are held at 2.30pm every Tuesday at Grimoldby Village Hall, with a varied programme of activities.

The open day on Tuesday April 4 will be a chance to find out more about the club, and join as either a member of a volunteer help if you wish.

Transport can be arranged in the surrounding villages. Call Linda on 01507 327495 or Ken on 01507 327593.