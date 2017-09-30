Open evening success to Somercotes Academy

Somercotes Academy last week celebrated its second year as a member of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust with a packed Year 6 Open Evening, following another summer of exceptional GCSE results.

Parents and students came from towns and villages all over East Lindsey, including Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea, Grimoldby and Manby for the annual open evening to see for themselves what a transformation has taken place at the academy since opening in 2015.

Caroline Yates, principal of Somercotes Academy, said: “It is a pleasure to be part of Somercotes Academy, watching students’ excel in all areas of the curriculum, both practically and academically.”