Open weekend at Kenwick Park in Louth

The latest developments at one of Lincolnshire’s more prestigious leisure and hotel estates are being showcased at an open weekend.

The Kenwick Park Estate near Louth, will be open from Friday, September 29 until Sunday, October 1, giving people a chance to tour the facilities – with a highlight being the luxury holiday homes currently under construction.

The latest ‘New England’ style ‘retreat’ lodges are the largest and most luxurious in the grounds of the 30-acre wooded estate and are an addition to the 77 other timber holiday homes.

And, with plans including a 17-bedroom extension to the main hotel, the estate’s popularity is set to continue - it also boasts a £6-million spa and gym, along with an 18-hole golf course set in 160 acres.

For more details on the open weekend, please call: 01507 608806 or you can email: info@kenwick-park.co.uk