Operations back on at Lincolnshire hospitals - but still expect delays

Normal service is due to be resumed at Lincolnshire’s hospitals in the upcoming days following a problem with a computer virus - but patients are being warned to still expect delays.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust - which runs sites at Boston, Grantham and Lincoln, with services also at Louth - today (Tuesday) cancelled the majority of planned operations as a precautionary measure.

This came after Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) had to shutdown all their electronic systems due to a computer virus. ULHT shares four clinical IT systems with NLAG.

Andrew Prydderch, deputy director of urgent care, said: “We are hoping to resume normal services across our hospitals over the next couple of days starting from Wednesday, November 2. We are asking all patients to please turn up to their appointment as planned, unless they hear otherwise. We may still cancel a very small number of operations until all systems are back working but our doctors are working hard to keep this to an absolute minimum.

“We continue to work closely with Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) to resolve the situation following the shutdown of all their electronic systems due to a computer virus.

“Unfortunately, patients attending A&Es or outpatient clinics at any of our hospitals will still face delays. During this time we are asking patients to bear with us.

“People will have to wait longer to be seen, appointments may be delayed and there will be longer waits for tests which cannot be avoided.

“Our A&Es are open, but we urge everyone to think twice before they go to A&E – if it’s not serious or life threatening, you shouldn’t be there. Many illnesses can be better treated by visiting your local pharmacy, calling NHS 111, visiting your local GP, GP out of hours services, or attending a walk in centre or a minor injuries unit.”