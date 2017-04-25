Opposition parties join the battle to become Louth and Horncastle’s next MP

Major political parties are expected to throw their hat in the ring in a bid to become Louth & Horncastle’s next MP in the June general election.

Labour and UKIP have both indicated that they will field a candidate, but no names have been confirmed at this stage.

UKIP’s Colin Mair - who came second behind Ms Atkins in the 2015 general election - is not expected to stand, after deciding to step down as a county councillor in order to look after his ill wife.

Lisa Gabriel (Liberal Democrats) and Peter Hill aka. ‘The Iconic Arty-Pole’ (Official Monster Raving Loony Party), who both stood in the last general election in May 2015, have indicated that they intend to stand again.

Mr Hill joked that ‘The Iconic Arty-Pole’ now has a taller top hat to enable him to reach higher up the results.

The Green Party has not yet confirmed whether it will be fielding a candidate.