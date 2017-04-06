Orchestra set for Wolds tour with Louth concert

An evening of popular strings classics are set to bellow out of St James’s Church in Louth this Friday, April 7 with professional orchestra Sinfonia Viva.

The East Midlands orchestra will be heralding the start of the Tour of the Wolds weekend.

The concert is a partnership between Sinfonia Viva and the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, in association with Orchestras Live, which aims to ensure people can enjoy orchestral music, regardless of their age or geographical location.

The concert, directed by Orchestra leader and principal violinist Ben Holland, will start with Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik Artutiunian Concerto for Violin followed by Barber’s Adagio and finishing with Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings.

The concert is the opening event of the Tour of the Wolds weekend of which Magna Vitae is a major sponsor.

The Tour of the Wolds is a major elite sporting event which will see professional cyclists and cycle enthusiasts tackling a challenging route through Louth and the Wolds.

Magna Vitae’s managing director, Mark Humphreys explained: “The weekend’s events will combine two important elements that we work hard to promote in this area, namely physical and cultural activity.”

For ticket and booking information, please visit www.vivaorch.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366.