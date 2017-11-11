Organist David to perform at Louth Town Hall

The next concert of the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society will be taking place on Sunday (November 12).

David Ivory will be coming up from Bury St Edmunds to pay the society a return visit.

Louth Town Hall is the venue of the concert where David will be playing on The Compton Theatre Organ sited there.

The Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 2.30pm .

Admission is just £6, which is payable on the door.