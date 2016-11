Stella Arden & Associates Osteopathic Clinic in Louth took charge of business and held a coffee morning last week to raise funds for Macmillan.

Clinic employees ventured out into the cold to entice passers by with trays of delicious cakes in the name of charity.

£182 was raised on the day and organisers would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along and gave generously, making the event a big success.