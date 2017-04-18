Outpatients sister who started training in Louth is retiring after 30 years

An outpatients nurse that completed her training in Louth is now calling it a day to retire after a 30-year career within the NHS.

Sister Vicky Wilson worked for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

She started her career in 1974 when she undertook her training at Harlow Wood Orthopaedic Hospital. Vicky then completed her RGN (Registered General Nurse) training at County Hospital, Louth.

She has followed in her mother’s footsteps to care for patients in Skegness and said that Skegness Hospital will always have a special place in her heart, as it was the place her mother spent more than 20 years as a nurse and where Vicky has spent more than a decade.

Reflecting on her career, Vicky said: “Looking back, my years working in outpatients in Skegness has been the most enjoyable part.

“That area will always have a special place in my heart as my mother was a nurse here for more than 20 years. I have fond memories of time spent here as a young girl so when I leave it will feel like the end of an era.”

Vicky has also spent time working at Grantham and District Hospital for a few years primarily on the surgical ward and on the bank working in the Outpatients department.

In June 1997, Vicky started working in Skegness Hospital’s Outpatients department as a staff nurse under sister Jean Walton and sister Jackie Shaw.

She finally took over as sister herself in October 2006.

Vicky added: “I have had tremendous support from the staff here in Outpatients and a great connection with United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and the visiting consultants and allied healthcare professionals.

“I am very proud of the care the team is able to provide the patients of Skegness and the surrounding area.My husband has always supported me in my career and I am really looking forward to spending some quality time together.”

She now plans to retire to Burgh and help with her granddaughter and another grandchild, which is on the way.