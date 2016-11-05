Over 65? Don’t forget your free flu jab this winter

NHS Lincolnshire East CCG is reminding patients over the age of 65 to protect themselves against flu this winter with a free vaccination.

Now that autumn is here and the nights are drawing in, it’s important to take the time to look after ourselves, and one of the best things we can do is get the flu jab.

The flu jab is the best possible protection against the flu virus during the autumn and winter months when you’re more likely to suffer complications if you contract flu. Even if you’ve had the vaccination before it’s important to get it again because the type of virus in circulation changes every year and so the vaccine changes too.

In winter 2013/14, over 9,000 people nationwide were admitted to hospital with confirmed cases of flu and ten per cent of all patients admitted died as a result of the flu virus.

Dr Peter Holmes, GP and Chair of Lincolnshire East CCG said, “Flu is a really unpleasant illness, particularly for those over 65, and you are more likely to become seriously ill and have complications like pneumonia or make an existing condition worse if you catch it.

“This may result in an unwanted hospital stay and can even be fatal.

“Flu tends to circulate between September and March. The flu vaccine is available from October, so I would urge anyone who is offered a free flu vaccination to visit their GP or pharmacy now. It’s quick, safe and free if you’re over 65.

“Contrary to popular myth, it can’t give you flu because it has no live vaccine.”

• Look out for a letter from your GP telling you about the dates and times of their flu clinics, and remember that if you care for someone over 65 it’s advisable to get vaccinated too, so that you can protect yourself and the person you care for.