Overnight burglaries and thefts in the Louth rural area

A number of burglaries and thefts from vehicles took place overnight (December 20-21) in local villages including South Cockerington, Holton le Clay, Kenwick, Manby and Grimoldby.

A workshop on Station Road, Holton le Clay, was broken into and two motorbikes and a quad bike were stolen. The vehicles have since been located nearby (Incident 47).

A Sat Nav was stolen from inside a vehicle parked at an address on South View Lane, South Cockerington, after the offender smashed a window (Incident 76).

A further vehicle parked in South View Lane was also broken into after entry was gained by smashing the rear window. Again, a Sat Nav was stolen (Incident 95).

The indoor equestrian centre at Kenwick was broken into, although it is not known at this time what was stolen (Incident 98).

Two vehicles at an address in Tinkle Street, Grimoldby, were also entered although it is not believed anything has been stolen at this time (Incident 116).

A garage in Venom Road, Manby, was also entered and a bike was stolen. The bike is described as a Cube black and white bike with black and white tyres.

At the same address, the window to their vehicle was smashed although it is not believed anything was stolen from the vehicle (Incident 120).

• If you have any information about any of these incidents, call police on 101 and quote the relevant incident number and today’s date (December 21).