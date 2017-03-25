Paralympic star and her cycling team visit Louth

Dame Sarah Storey and her racing team braved the weather to take in the Magna Vitae ‘Tour of the Wolds’ route in preparation for April’s elite race.

Magna Vitae, the Tour of the Wolds’ headline sponsor, welcomed Dame Sarah and six members of her team of elite women’s cyclists to the London Road Pavilion for the start of their ride through the Lincolnshire Wolds. The event will be Storey Racing’s first competitive road race.

Dame Sarah said: “For me it’s obviously a daunting prospect having your name on the team – that’s huge but it’s fantastic…and I think everybody is ready to get racing and show what we’re capable of.

“It’s a great, great place to start the national women’s road series and a return to Lincolnshire for us.

“It’s fantastic and we’re looking forward to seeing what the route has to bring”.

Following the 60-mile taster of the Tour of the Wolds route, the team returned to the Brackenborough Arms for afternoon tea.

Since beginning her cycling career in 2015, Dame Sarah Storey has won nine cycling golds at the Paralympic Games and has also represented England against able-bodied athletes at the Commonwealth Games, and winning medals at UCI Track Cycling World Cup.

The Tour of the Wolds is set to bring elite teams from across the country to compete on a scenic route that spans Lincolnshire on April 9.

Starting in Louth, the circuit will take in some of the most beautiful villages and quietest roads in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Amateur athletes are being invited to join the Tour of the Wolds Sportive, where they can complete a choice of circuits ranging from 29-89 miles, on April 8.

For more information and to register your place, visit itpevents.co.uk.