Parkinson’s sufferer from Mablethorpe wants to give back to community

A determined Mablethorpe man who suffers with Parkinson’s disease wants to give back to his community - by offering a warm welcome at his new record shop.

Paul Gostick was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in just his twenties and is one of a minority of people who develop the disease at a young age.

This has severely affected his working life and made it impossible to work full-time.

But it hasn’t stopped his determination to open up his own business.

Now with Parkinson’s Awareness Week being highlighted, next week - April 10-16 - Paul wants to share his story and inspire others to not let the disease take over their lives.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in music and have a vast knowledge and have always wanted to open up my own shop,” Paul said.

Now his dream has become a reality, thanks to help from his partner Alison Miller.

The couple have bought the old Post Office in at 3 Wellington Road and have stuck with the old theme, calling the shop, Old Post Office Records.

Mr Gostick is who known locally for his karoke night at the Carousel Pub in the town added: “I have been inspired to open the shop and I’m very keen to make a difference in the local community.”

Paul said he feels that it is important that people are not written off when they have Parkinson’s disease.

“I want people to feel that this is a shop where they can come in, not just to buy records but to just have a chat or a game of table tennis,” Paul said.

The shop is open on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm.

So why not pop in and say hello.

The business also has pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition.

It currently affects around 127,000 people in the UK alone.

There is no cure for the disease as it stands and the cause of the condition is still unknown.

So research and raising funds to find out more is very important.

1 For more information about Parkinson’s disease or to support Parkinson’s Awareness Week, please visit: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk.