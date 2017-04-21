Passion Play on the Prom in Mablethorpe hailed a success

Big crowds packed the pullover in Mablethorpe to watch an interactive play depicting the final stages of Jesus’ life.

The last Passion Play was held in Sutton on Sea five years ago – but director and producer, Rev Chris Lilley said the crowd figures this time round were much bigger.

“We were very pleased and delighted that the day was a big success,” Rev Lilley said.

He added that the people who watched absorbed everything that was going on around them as the actors moved around them to a number of different locations.

“We wanted to take the spectators on the journey following the final events leading up to the last week of Christ’s life,” Rev Lilley added.

“It was made as realistic as possible.”

Crowds gathered at the resort’s main pullover to watch the event on Good Friday and presenting the Passion Play on the significant day made it all the more meaningful.

Rev Lilley said that performing the piece on Good Friday was important and symbolic.

Due to the success of this production, there are plans to present another play in the future.

Rev Lilley also hailed the hard work of the 50 actors that took part in the Passion Play and said that around 1,000 hours was spent in preparation and rehearsal time.

“It was certainly a challenge to put together, but I really enjoyed putting it all together,” Rev Lilley added.

“I would just like to say a huge thank you to all of the actors that took part, everyone who helped out in any way and to the people who came out to watch,

“Plus, I am grateful to all the businesses in Mablethorpe, alongside the town and district councils for all of their support.”

The Passion Play on Good Friday kicked off a busy Easter Bank Holiday weekend across the coast.