Pavilion, football field and allotments gifted to Manby community

Local developers C&L Fairburn Properties Ltd – who are half way through their new housing development in Manby Fields – are gifting the local community a pavilion, football field and allotments via the Manby and Grimoldby Parish Council.

The site, which will accommodate 56 homes including 2-5 bedroom properties, is due for completion in 2018 and will welcome not only new residents, but the entire community to enjoy the facilities, including local football team Manby FC.

The allotments – eight in total – can be reserved directly through Manby and Grimoldby Parish Council on a first come, first served basis.

Managing Director Chris Fairburn told the Leader: “We wanted to give something back.

“Bringing the community together on this new development is very important to us, and we are delighted we could be involved in such a great cause.”

Over 19 properties have been sold to date. Visit www.clfairburnpropertiesltd.co.uk for more information.