‘Peace of mind’ for residents as Louth and Horncastle flood schemes open

Two Flood Alleviation Schemes in Louth and Horncastle, which collectively reduce flood risk to over 350 properties, have been formally opened today (July 28).

Construction on the £6.5m Louth scheme and the £8.1m Horncastle scheme started in summer 2015, and was finalised this month.

After the devastating flooding that we have seen in 2007, we hope that these schemes will give residents greater peace of mind and protection. ELDC leader, Councillor Craig Leyland

The two projects were delivered in a partnership of the Environment Agency, Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council, Anglian Water and the Lindsey Marsh and Witham Third Internal Drainage Boards.

Louth and Horncastle Town Councils will fund ongoing maintenance on the schemes.

Communities in Louth and Horncastle were significantly affected by the floods of summer 2007, when over 200 properties in the area were flooded. Close partnership working has since helped fund and made the two Flood Alleviation Schemes possible.

The Horncastle Flood Alleviation Scheme consists of a single flood storage reservoir on the River Bain, upstream of the town of Horncastle. As part of this scheme, a number of residents whose homes are at risk of flooding from the River Waring were offered property-level flood protection, such as air brick covers and flood doors.

The Louth Flood Alleviation Scheme consists of a flood storage reservoir on the Northern branch of the River Lud, and one on the Southern branch of the river.

In addition to reducing flood risk to hundreds of properties, the two schemes also deliver benefits to the environment. In Horncastle, partners have created a large lake and wetland area which will provide a habitat for water voles. At the reservoirs in Louth, additional water vole habitat will also be created.

Floods Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “These flood schemes are fantastic news for Lincolnshire, giving hundreds of people in Louth and Horncastle precious peace of mind. And there is more development to come across the county, with £160 million planned investment here over the next four years to better protect around 30,000 homes.”

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, added: “I am delighted that our partnership work with the community and local authorities in Louth and Horncastle will reduce flood risk to over 350 properties and support wildlife.

“People here understand the devastating impact of flooding and the tenth anniversary of the 2007 floods is a timely reminder of the real threat posed by severe weather. I ask everyone to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and look for advice about flooding on GOV.uk.”

The leaders of the local district and town councils also praised the new flood schemes.

East Lindsey District Council leader, Councillor Craig Leyland said: “This is an important milestone in the work of the Environment Agency jointly with other authorities and we have been extremely pleased to have contributed £1million to these essential schemes to help reduce the risk of flooding to our residents and businesses. After the devastating flooding that we have seen in 2007, we hope that these schemes will give residents greater peace of mind and protection from the risk and threat of flooding in the future”.

The Mayor of Louth, Councillor Pauline Watson added: “Louth is celebrating the increased flood protection for the town which is the culmination of ten years of heartfelt campaigning and unprecedented partnership working, both between statutory bodies and ordinary townsfolk.”