Pedal power in Mablethorpe raises funds for Me&Dee charity

Pedal Power is helping a charity with big support in Mablethorpe to raise vital funds it needs to continue running.

An 100km charity ride took place from The Dunes Complex in Mablethorpe last week, with organisers hopeful that the event has raised nearly £2,000.

The funds are in aid of the Me&Dee charity who provide people with life-limiting illnesses the chance to have a family holiday at the seaside to help make those final lasting memories together.

Eighteen riders took part in the ride which went through 16 surrounding villages, including Theddlethorpe, Saltfleet and Huttoft.

Debbie Prince, fundraising manager for the Me&Dee charity, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all of the cyclists who took part in the event on Saturday and raised sponsor money for the Me&Dee charity.”

She said that the day was a huge success, with all cyclists completing the course.

“Further thanks go out to Rick Bearman and Peter Thomas for organising the event,” Debbie added.

“I must also thank Martin McKenna for providing the back-up vehicle on the day, Ian Wild for marshalling and Paddy Prince from The Dunes Complex for providing the cyclists with a bacon bap and hot drink before they set off as well as water and chocolates on route.”