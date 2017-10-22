Pets are blessed in Trusthorpe

A coastal church was full of dogs - all sizes great and small - at a special ‘pet blessing’ ceremony earlier this month.

Around 40 dogs were in attendance at the event, which took place at St Peter’s Church in Trusthorpe on Sunday October 8.

All of the dogs received a special blessing and a rosette, and some tasty dog treats in the annexe afterwards, while their owners also enjoyed some refreshments.

The service was conducted by Reverend Peter Liley, and it was organised by Margaret Codling who thanked everyone who was involved in making the service a success, and also thanked those who brought along their pets to be blessed.