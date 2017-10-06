Pewter pieces from Grimoldby make £28,000

An impressive pewter collection from Grimoldby - said to be the finest to come to light in recent years has sold at auction for in excess of £28,000.

These unique pewter pieces, around 65 in total came to light through the Louth office of auctioneers and antiques surveyors Golding Young and Mawer recently and were a huge hit in the saleroom in Lincoln.

Art and antiques specialist from the Louth office, Alastair McPhie-Meiklejon said: “This pewter collection is the finest individual collection to come to light in our saleroom in recent years.”

Alastair added that the entire collection came through our Louth office and he found it was an absolute pleasure to research the items and watch the items sell to customers that had travelled to view them from around the world.”

Lot 25 (pictured above) is a Charles I knopped bun lid Pewter flaggon which made £2,600 on the day and Lot 27 (also shown above) is a James I Pewter flaggon, formally of the Usher Gallery, Lincoln and sold for £2,400. The entire 65-piece collection sold for over £28,000.